Comparing Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Five Point 21.73% 2.70% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.92 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Five Point $245.81 million 2.56 $55.39 million $0.85 4.99

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Five Point”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five Point beats Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

