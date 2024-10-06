ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.29.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

