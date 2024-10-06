Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.