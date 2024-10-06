Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) & Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14

Profitability

Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.08%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62% Aquestive Therapeutics -44.07% N/A -28.26%

Volatility & Risk

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06 Aquestive Therapeutics $58.36 million 7.72 -$7.87 million ($0.42) -11.79

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of seizures; KYNMOBI, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine for the treatment of episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule product includes AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of conditions other than anaphylaxis; and Anaphylm, an epinephrine sublingual film for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition, it develops Adrenaverse, an epinephrine prodrug platform. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

