Contrasting Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) & Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Duolingo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo 10.44% 9.64% 6.57% Banzai International N/A N/A -127.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Duolingo and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duolingo and Banzai International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 1 2 8 1 2.75 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duolingo presently has a consensus target price of $255.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.87%. Banzai International has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Duolingo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Banzai International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duolingo and Banzai International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $634.49 million 19.27 $16.07 million $0.97 292.26 Banzai International $4.56 million 0.34 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Duolingo has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Summary

Duolingo beats Banzai International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam. Duolingo, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

