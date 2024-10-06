Contrasting Toast (NYSE:TOST) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Toast has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Toast alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast -3.10% -11.27% -6.80% Tucows -26.01% -490.14% -11.58%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 1 8 9 1 2.53 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Toast and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Tucows.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Toast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toast and Tucows”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast $3.87 billion 3.43 -$246.00 million ($0.50) -57.54 Tucows $350.81 million 0.62 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.08

Tucows has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toast. Toast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toast beats Tucows on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.