Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $53.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth about $3,854,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

