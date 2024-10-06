Critical Survey: BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) versus Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioLargo and Liquidmetal Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.83 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00 Liquidmetal Technologies $510,000.00 83.13 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Liquidmetal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLargo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% Liquidmetal Technologies -159.90% -4.35% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioLargo and Liquidmetal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidmetal Technologies beats BioLargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. It offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and engages in product licensing activities. In addition, the company partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquid metal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

