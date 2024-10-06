Critical Survey: ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ECD Automotive Design and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rivian Automotive 1 11 11 0 2.43

ECD Automotive Design presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 725.69%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $17.91, suggesting a potential upside of 71.54%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Rivian Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.73 million 1.36 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.37 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.81

ECD Automotive Design has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -115.50% -65.40% -35.16%

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Rivian Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

