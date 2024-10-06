Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Crown Trading Up 0.6 %

CCK stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,006 shares of company stock worth $2,694,849 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after buying an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $29,291,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $29,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

