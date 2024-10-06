Denise M. Coll Sells 3,681 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) Director Denise M. Coll sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $85,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,091.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viad by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viad by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Viad by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VVI

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.