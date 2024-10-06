Denise M. Coll Sells 3,681 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) Director Denise M. Coll sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $85,840.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,091.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Viad Stock Performance
Shares of Viad stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of -98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $40.27.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
