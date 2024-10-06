Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $129.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.86.

BWXT opened at $117.71 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $118.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

