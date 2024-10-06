Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,577.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,355.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,326.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,292.36. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $811.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

