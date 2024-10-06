Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,456,000 after purchasing an additional 699,743 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

