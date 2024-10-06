DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells $477,770.56 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.84 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 228.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $8,700,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in DocuSign by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 77.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

