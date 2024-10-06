DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Sells $477,770.56 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DocuSign Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DOCU opened at $63.84 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
