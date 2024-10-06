Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$275,450.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %

DOL stock opened at C$137.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.17. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

