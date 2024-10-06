Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$275,450.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00.
Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %
DOL stock opened at C$137.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$133.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.17. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.