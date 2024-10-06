Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.71.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

