Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

