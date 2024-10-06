EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

