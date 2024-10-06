Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Emeren Group Price Performance

SOL opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 26,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,926.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 160.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Featured Articles

