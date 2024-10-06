Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Engie in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. Engie has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.15.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

