Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENTGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,029.80 ($13.77).

ENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.64) to GBX 1,030 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.46), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,494,051.50). In related news, insider Amanda Brown bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 741 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £74,100 ($99,117.17). Also, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.46), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,494,051.50). 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain stock opened at GBX 763.60 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,034 ($13.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 657.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 704.53. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,193.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,968.75%.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

