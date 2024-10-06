Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 6,220.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

