ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth $478,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ePlus by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

