Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Business First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $621.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,497.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $39,387.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $529,497.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $159,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,483. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,906 shares of company stock worth $377,392. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

