Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $98,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,952.57. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQBK stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.00 million, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

