Evercore ISI Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $65.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

