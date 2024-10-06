Evercore ISI Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

