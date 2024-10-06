Evercore ISI Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $122.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.53.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $66,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $69,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.