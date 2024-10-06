Evercore ISI Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $26.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $24.50 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.