Evercore ISI Trims Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Target Price to $19.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.75 to $21.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

