Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.