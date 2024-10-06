Feeney Siobhan Mc Sells 16,367 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

