Financial Analysis: BioLargo (BLGO) & Its Competitors

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BioLargo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s peers have a beta of 1.78, meaning that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.00 BioLargo Competitors $6.64 billion $206.77 million 66.99

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioLargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioLargo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1276 1593 46 2.51

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 7.20%. Given BioLargo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BioLargo peers beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

