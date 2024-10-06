First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.