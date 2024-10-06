Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$51.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.29. The firm has a market cap of C$29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.04.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.29329 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

