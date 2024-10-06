Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $35.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.45 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

