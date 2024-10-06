Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $35.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.
A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Communications Parent
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.45 and a beta of 1.10. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.