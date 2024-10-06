Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

FRO opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Frontline by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,932,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138,011 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in Frontline by 12.7% in the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,518 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 31.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

