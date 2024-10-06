Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

