Futu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 21,107 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,521 call options.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $127.98 on Friday. Futu has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $128.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

