FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,128.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 92,260 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 149,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

