FY2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Lifted by DA Davidson

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $16.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $178.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.