GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

