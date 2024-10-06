GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEV. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.98.

NYSE GEV opened at $265.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.35. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $266.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

