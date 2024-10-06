Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Up 1.2 %

GFF stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Griffon has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $880,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,342.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at $52,866,165.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Harris sold 13,314 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $880,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.