Gritstone bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 328.51% and a negative net margin of 910.50%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRTS. Evercore ISI upgraded Gritstone bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.49. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

