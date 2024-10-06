Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.05, with a volume of 6746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.31.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $8,984,892. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 161,856 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.