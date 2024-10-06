Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) PT Raised to $55.00 at Lake Street Capital

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HROW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

HROW opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Harrow has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Harrow by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harrow by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 55.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

