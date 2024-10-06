HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,214,991.36 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,214,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,436,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.06.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

