Head-To-Head Comparison: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) versus Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Constellation Software pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Software and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $8.41 billion 8.12 $565.00 million $24.83 129.70 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.53 $3.82 billion $0.51 14.10

Profitability

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Software. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Constellation Software and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 6.47% 78.00% 16.62% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2.16% 1.62% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Software beats A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

